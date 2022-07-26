Biden wrote a tweet on “Twitter”, Monday evening, regarding fuel prices, which have risen greatly in recent months and have become a burden for Americans.

There was no typo in the tweet itself, but in the drawing attached to it. Instead of the word (person), the written word was (peson), and the error was the fall of one of the letters of this word.

It does not appear that Biden is the one who prepared the drawing, and this is believed to be the task of his media team, but Americans blame Biden for the mistake, especially members of the Republican Party.

“For peson? That’s great,” wrote Mike Glenn, a conservative Washington Times journalist.

In turn, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy wrote, “Americans pay more than $100 million a month at the peson.”

Writer Mark Hemingway questioned the Biden team’s linguistic competence, citing the possibility of a deliberate typo.

Not only that, tweets considered, according to “Fox News”, that Biden wants to take credit for the low prices, while many Americans are still facing near-record levels of fuel prices.

Journalist Cassie Dillon wrote that the current numbers are nothing compared to last year’s.

Biden, who announced an infection with the Corona virus a few days ago, was promoting in his tweet the drop in fuel prices and the most “big” of that for American families.

Over the past weeks, the US president has intensified his tweets about successive drops in fuel prices, in an effort to improve his popularity and the popularity of his ruling Democratic Party, which faces a severe test in the midterm congressional elections next November.

Americans do not face high prices for fuel, but for most goods, as the level of inflation in the country has risen to its highest level in four decades.