The President of the United States, Joe Biden, received his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, at the White House on Monday to dispatch on the Ukraine crisis. After the meeting, Biden assured that there is a “united front” regarding the crisis with Russia to which he threatened to cancel the NordStream 2 gas pipeline in case of invasion. Asked about it, Olaf Scholz avoided confirming such an action.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, received the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the White House, in what is his first official trip to the North American nation since taking office. There, at a time when Scholz is questioned by NATO allies for his unclear position on the Ukraine crisis, both leaders discussed his position on a hypothetical invasion by Russia.

Biden assured that both countries act as a “united front to dissuade Russia from aggression in Europe” and that “Germany is one of the closest allies of the United States.” For his part, Scholz affirmed that both countries will act in unison. “We are absolutely united and we will not take different steps. We will take the same steps, and they will be very, very hard for Russia, and they will understand that.”

Brendan SMIALOWSKI AFP

The leaders assured that in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a package of sanctions will be approved by all NATO allies, which would entail a “serious cost” for Russia.

Gas at the center of the conflict

In the middle of the discussion about the conflict in Ukraine is the supply of gas to Europe by Russia. At this point, Joe Biden assured that one of the consequences of the sanctions against the Kremlin would be the cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was completed in September 2021 with promises to reduce the price of gas and controversy over the sanctions on its construction. imposed by Donald Trump.

“If Russia invades, and that means tanks and troops crossing the Ukraine border, there will be no more Nord Stream 2, we will put an end to it,” Biden said at the joint press conference after the meeting. Asked about the same issue, Scholz avoided reaffirming the words of his American counterpart towards a project that is under German control.

View of the Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) ​​receiving station, part of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, on the German Baltic Sea coast, on September 21, 2021 John MACDOUGALL AFP/File

Parallel to this meeting, another meeting took place between the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Both leaders headed the US-EU Energy Council after which a “strategic cooperation” was agreed to ensure gas for Europe.

Currently, Russia has the largest gas reserves in the world and exports more than 80% to the European Union, which obtains 37% of its gas from Russian reserves, according to the annual report of the BP company.

Biden asks US citizens to leave Ukraine

On the US side, they continue to insist on a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, although the Kremlin has denied the possibility. Faced with the hypothetical escalation of tension, Joe Biden has again asked US citizens to leave Ukraine, although he acknowledged that he is not sure if there will be an attack.

Members of the Russian Army drive MT-LB multipurpose amphibious armored vehicles during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, amid tensions with Ukraine, on January 26, 2022. © Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov

According to The Wall Street Journal, about 30,000 US citizens live in Ukraine. The recommendation, according to the president himself, does not extend to diplomatic personnel at the moment. Scholz assured that he sees the recommendation of his colleague as “a wise decision”.

At the same time, he promised to continue providing funds for the economic stabilization of Ukraine, a program for which Germany has already contributed around 2,000 million dollars.

With EFE and Reuters.