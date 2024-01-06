Biathlon | The Swedish debutant has a tragic decision to the race: “Doughnuts and beer stink”

Biathlonist Viktor Brandt's competition in Oberhof turned out to be memorable, but not in the way he would have hoped.

Swedish Viktor Brandt participated for the first time in the Biathlon World Cup outside of Sweden, but the race in Oberhof, Germany did not go as expected. Tells about Brandt's performance Aftonbladet.

Brandt's, 24, shooting in the 10 kilometer sprint race went perfectly, and only one target was left standing from two shooting positions. However, the skiing was stickier, and Brandt hardly remembers the events of the final straight.

The exhausted Brandt wobbled on the final straight and finally fell just a few meters before the finish line. He barely made it up and finally over the line.

“I'm not feeling 100%, I can say that. I'm feeling pretty bad, and it will take several hours to recover,” Brandt commented to Aftonbladet.

“The last round was catastrophic. Donuts and beer smell quite a lot here, which increases the nausea.”

Brandt says the legs just didn't hold up on the final stretch. My eyes darkened.

“I didn't have time to think about much else than that getting up is difficult.”

Brandt admits that he will never forget the race in Oberhof.

“No way. It's not every day that you fall in front of 20,000 people.”

In the end, Brandt was 59th in the race and barely survived tomorrow's chase.