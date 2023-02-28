The head of the development team Of Beyond Good & EvilGuillaume Carmona has left Ubisoft Montpellier: reports Kotaku, according to which the studio would have been investigated by local authorities due to an unprecedented number of burnout employees, forced to take sick leave.

A few weeks ago Ubisoft confirmed that Beyond Good & Evil 2 has not been canceled and that development is proceeding, but according to this information it seems that the situation is not the best within the ranks of the studio in charge of making the game, who have been working on this project for over ten years now.

“The health and well-being of our teams is our priority,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said in an email to Kotaku. “Given the length of the development cycle of Beyond Good & Evil 2, the Montpellier studio has been subjected to a series of preventive measures by a third-party company in order to protect the health of employees and evaluate the need for further support. “

Apparently Carmona’s farewell would have been communicated last week to his colleagues, without however providing a reason behind his farewell. In this case we are talking about a veteran with almost twenty years of experience at the French company, and who did not want to make any statements about what happened.

As mentioned, however, there would have been dozens of sickness absences in the team, including among executives, according to three sources familiar with the studio’s operations. Some people have returned to work, others have also left the company, while the key roles regarding the development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 have changed accordingly.