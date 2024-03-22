Experts say that there is a limit to the amount of caffeine we get, because excessive caffeine can cause many health symptoms, such as rapid heartbeat, tension, and cramps, and that an overdose of caffeine may be a serious condition.

The US Food and Drug Administration warns against consuming more than 4 or 5 cups of coffee per day, while some experts say that caffeine poisoning appears with the twelfth cup.

What is this condition and can it be fatal?

The forms of consuming caffeine vary. In addition to coffee and tea, there are energy drinks and there are also caffeine pills.

Nutrition experts say that caffeine poisoning may be life-threatening, and although it is not very common, caffeine poisoning can be fatal, as the majority of accidental deaths related to caffeine are related to taking high doses of “caffeine pills” that are not subject to the supervision of the US Food and Drug Administration. Therefore, its dosage varies depending on the brand.

It is rare for a person to take a large dose of caffeine that may be enough to kill him, as the dose of caffeine is often fatal only when the level of caffeine in the blood exceeds 80 – 100 milligrams per liter.

One scientific review indicated that the number of recorded deaths due to caffeine poisoning is only 92 cases.

Caffeine poisoning causes a variety of severe harmful effects on the body, including “tension, cramps, rapid heartbeat, and loss of body minerals.”

Can we get poisoned from a cup of coffee?

In this regard, nutrition expert Dr. Manal Ali Ahmed said in her interview with the “Ramadan Today” program on “Sky News Arabia”:

It is difficult to get poisoned from drinks unless the amount of caffeine exceeds 1200 milligrams.

Athletes who take caffeine supplements are most susceptible to caffeine poisoning.

The pattern of caffeine consumption varies from one person to another and symptoms may vary between them, ranging from an increase in heartbeat to insomnia.

What are the symptoms of caffeine poisoning and ways to prevent them?