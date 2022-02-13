









Sébastien Haller was important for his club Ajax with a hat-trick, which won 5-0 twice in a week that was rowdy to say the least. In the back, his Argentine teammate Lisandro Martínez was very strong again. They both received an 8, also the score of PSV talent Noni Madueke (19) who crowned his return with a flashy performance against Vitesse. Sam Beukema also got an 8, after the 23-year-old defender from Deventer scored twice in his hometown on behalf of AZ. There were no less than ten unsatisfactory results at Vitesse, which cannot touch the great form of 2021. Now goalkeeper Jeroen Houwen made a mistake against PSV, while the normally reliable defender Jacob Rasmussen also played poorly. They got a 4, as did striker Adrian Grbic.

Heracles – FC Utrecht 1-0

Heracles: Blaswich 6.5; Fadiga 6, Rente 6, Knoester 6, Quagliata 6; Schoofs 5.5 (46. Sierra 5.5, 88. Hansson -), De la Torre 6.5, Kiomourtzoglou 6, Laursen 5.5; Sierhuis 6, Basacikoglu 5.5 (88. Hoogma -)

FC Utrecht: De Keijzer 6.5; Van der Maarel 5.5 (67. Ter Avest -), Van der Hoorn 6, Janssen 6 (85. Balk -), Van der Kust 6; Boussaid 5 (60. Ramselaar 6), Maher 6, Timber 6.5; Mahi 4.5 (60. Sylla 6), Douvikas 5.5 (67. Van de Streek -), Veerman 5.5

Referee: Deepink 6,5

Man of the match: While the rest of the Eredivisie is groaning under failing keepers who cost points, in Twente they can count on two reliable keepers. FC Twente has Lars Unnerstall and at Heracles they have Janis Blaswich, the captain who often keeps his team going.

FC Groningen – Fortuna Sittard 0-1

Fc Groningen: Leewenburgh 6; Dankerlui 5.5 (83. Postema -), Te Wierik 5.5 (89. Irandust -), Van Hintum 5.5, Meijer 6.5; Suslov 5, Kasanwirjo 4.5, Duarte 6, Abraham 5.5 (74. El Hankouri -); De Leeuw 5 (74. Ngonge -), Beach Larsen 5

Fortuna Sittard: Van Osch 7; Tirpan 6, Angha 6, Samaris 6, Siovas 6.5, Janssen 5.5 (79. Lonwijk -); Duarte 5.5, Rienstra 5.5, Flemming 5; Benschop 5 (68. Semedo -), Seuntjens 6.5 (90. Gladon -) See also Australian Open, Djokovic's appeal rejected. "Disappointed by the sentence"

Referee: Van de Graaf 6

Man of the Match: Yanick van Osch lost his place in the winter to purchase Michael Verrips, but due to corona at the newcomer, Van Osch got his place back. He already kept a clean sheet against Heerenveen last week and the goalkeeper did that trick again in Groningen. He also distinguished himself positively in the final phase when Fortuna’s goal came under heavy fire.

Cambuur – PEC Zwolle 3-4

cambuur: Stevens 5.5; Schmidt 5 (76. Sambissa -), Mac-Intosch 5, Schouten 5 (32. Tol 5.5), Bangura 6.5; Jacobs 5.5 (67. Paulissen -), Hoedemakers 6, Maulun 5 (76. Breij -); Kallon 6, Boere 5.5, Joosten 6

PEC Zwolle: Lamprou 5; Van Polen 6,5, Van der Werff 5 (57. Anderson 6,5), Nakayama 6; Reijnders 6, Huiberts 5.5 (62. Van den Berg -), Saymak 6.5 (57. Strieder 6), Clement 6.5, De Wit 7.5; Redan 8, Darfalou 7 (76. De Waal -)

Referee: Oostrom 6

Man of the match: Daishawn Redan was a great talent in the youth of Ajax and Chelsea for many years, but he has not yet come to full maturity. He played perhaps his best match at the highest level against Cambuur. In the spectacular game he was good for a goal and two assists. Redan is one of the faces of PEC Zwolle’s remarkable revival.

Vitesse – PSV 0-5

speed: hew 4; Dukhi 5, Bazoer 5 (46. Oroz 5), Rasmussen 4; Dasa 5,5, Tronstad 5 (79. Vroegh -), Bero 5, Wittek 4,5; Grbic 4 (74. Buitink -), Frederiksen 5 (46. Domgjoni 5), Openda 5

PSV: Drum 6; Mwene 7, Teze 7, Boscagli 7, Mauro Junior 7.5; Sangare 7, Gutierrez 7 (89. Van Ginkel -); Gakpo 7 (72. Bruma -), Götze 7 (72. Veerman -), Madueke 8 (59. Doan 7.5); Zahavi 6 (60. Vinicus 6)

Referee: Gözübüyük 5

Man of the match: Noni Madueke is back after injuries and how. With his flashy actions on the right side, he was by far the most dangerous PSV player during the simple victory over Vitesse. See also Austrians protest against mandatory vaccination

Go Ahead Eagles – AZ 1-4

Go Ahead Eagles: Noppert 5; Martina 5.5 Idzes 5, Kramer 5.5, Kuipers 5.5, Deijl 6 (77. Berden -), Brouwers 6.5, Rommens 5; Botos 5 (59. Ross 5.5), Cordoba 5.5, Lidberg 5 (59. Cardona 5.5).

AZ: Vindahl 6; Sugawara 6.5 (87. Witry -), Beukema 8, Martins Indi 6.5, Wijndal 6; Clasie 6, Midtsjø 6 (87. Koopmeiners -), De Wit 7; Evjen 5.5 (63. Sowah -), Pavlidis 8 (76. Aboukhlal -), Karlsson 6.5 (77. Reijnders -).

Referee: Nightingale 6,5

Man of the match: Especially against the club where he went through the entire youth academy and in the city where he was born, Sam Beukema delivered a top performance. The suspension of Pantelis Hatzidiakos gave him the opportunity and he grabbed it with both hands. Twice Beukema was accurate from a corner and afterwards he thanked the audience in Deventer extensively.

Sparta – Willem II 1-0

Sparta: Okoye 6; Abel 6.5, Friend 6.5, Auassar 6.5, Durmisi 6; Namli 7 (85. Masouras -), De Kamps 7 (77. Mijnans -), Verschueren 6.5, Van Crooy 6; English 6, Thy 6 (87. Heylen -)

William II: Wellenreuther 5.5; Owusu 4,5, Dammers 6, Heerkens 6, Köhlert 5 (75. Köhn -); Saddiki 4.5, Oosting 5, Llonch – (28. Crowley 6); Nunnely 4.5, Hornkamp 5, Svensson 5 (75. Kabangu -)

Referee: Easy 6

Man of the match: All Sparta’s competitors won this weekend, so the Spaniards had to beat Willem II and they succeeded with a goal from Younes Namli. The Danish newcomer is already turning out to be a golden winter asset.

RKC – Feyenoord 0-2

RKC: Vaessen 4.5; Gaari 5, Adewoye 6, Meulensteen 5.5, Touba 5.5, Wouters 6; Anita 6 (81. Azhil -), Oukili 5.5 (81. Bel Hassani -), Bakari 6.5 (62. Van der Venne -); Odgaard 6,5, Kramer 5 (72. Stokkers -) See also Roma's poker in Empoli, the Tuscans fail to recover 2-4

Feyenoord: Bijlow 6.5; Geertruida 6 (85. Pedersen -), Trauner 7, Senesi 7, Malacia 6; Aursnes 5.5, Til 6 (66. Toornstra -), Kökçü 7; Jahanbakhsh 5.5, Linssen 5.5 (66. Dessers -), Sinisterra 6 (81. Hendrix -)

Referee: Man shot 6

Man of the match: Again Orkun Kökçü showed Feyenoord the way to a victory. The Turkish international scored his fourth goal in his last three matches and also provided the assist for the redeeming goal of substitute Jorrit Hendrix shortly before time.

Heerenveen – NEC 0-1

Heerenveen: Mousse 6; Van Ewijk 6,5, Dresevic 5, Bakker 5, Woudenberg 6; Madsen 5.5 (67. Stevanovic -), Haye 6, De Jong 6 (36. Tahiri 5.5); Al Hajj 6 (67. Musaba -), Van Hooijdonk 6, Sarr 5.5.

NEC: Branderhorst 7; Van Rooij 5, Guth 6.5, Márquez 6.5, Odenthal 6.5, El Karouani 5 (88. Verdonk -); Schone 5.5, Barreto 5.5 (61. Proper); Okita 5.5 (74. Duelund -), Tavsan 7, Mattsson 5.5 (60. Fat 6).

Referee: Martens 6

Man of the match: Elayis Tavsan already scored his fifth goal of the season against Heerenveen. The born Rotterdammer is experiencing a great debut season in the Eredivisie.

Ajax – FC Twente 5-0

Ajax: Key feather 6.5; Mazraoui 6.5, Timber 7.5, Martínez 8, Blind 6.5 (80. Tagliafico -); Alvarez 6,5, Klaassen 7 (64. Gravenberch -), Berghuis 7.5 (86. Kudus -); Antony 6.5 (86. Danilo -), Haller 8, Tadic 5.

FC Twente: Unnerstall 6; Troupee 5.5, Hilgers 5.5 (84′ Bruns), Pröpper 5.5, Narrow 6; Sadilek 7, Zerrouki 6, Bosch 6 (70. Vlap -): Limnios 6 (70. Misidjan -), Van Wolfswinkel 6 (70. Cleonise -), Rots 6 (70. Cerny -).

Referee: Lime wood 6,5

Man of the match: Sébastien Haller was old-fashioned again against FC Twente. He sealed his status as top scorer in the Premier League with a hat trick. He is now three goals ahead of Guus Til, who did not score today in Waalwijk.

