Javier Milei greets supporters before his speech, on November 19 in Buenos Aires. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

On one side of the ideological spectrum, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro; on the other, Jair Bolsonaro, Elon Musk and Santiago Abascal, the reactions of politicians and personalities from around the world reflect the extremes from which the election of Javier Milei as the new elected president of the Argentines is observed.

All eyes were on the elections because during the campaign the far-right candidate had launched attacks against China, the first trading partner, Brazil and Pope Francis. Furthermore, because the results put into play the basic consensuses achieved in recent decades in Argentina after overcoming the dictatorship. For this reason, the word democracy was one of those that first appeared in international reactions.

donald trump

The former American president has congratulated Javier Milei on his own social network, Truth Social. “Congratulations to Javier Milei for a great race for the presidency of Argentina,” he wrote in it. “The whole world was watching! I’m very proud of you. You are going to change your country and really make Argentina great again!”

Lula

Without naming him, Brazilian Lula has insisted that Milei keep her. “Democracy is the voice of the people. It must always be respected. I wish luck to the new Government. “Brazil will always be available to work with our Argentine friends,” Lula wrote on X (formerly Twitter). During the campaign, Milei had said that she would break relations with Brazil because she considered it a communist regime, although it is one of her most important business partners and strategic allies in the region.

Gustavo Petro

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who also spoke early about the results, but without mentioning Milei. “He has won the extreme right in Argentina; It is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we will see… neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society,” he wrote on his social network X and later clarified that relations between both countries “will be maintained in mutual respect.” “We expect from the progressive Argentine the assessments that allow the Latin American peoples to learn from the lessons of history,” Petro added.

Luis Almagro

The Secretary General of the OAS did congratulate Milei and wished him success in his management. “We hope to continue strengthening ties of cooperation for prosperity and democracy in Argentina,” Almagro wrote even before Milei gave his victory speech.

Jair Bolsonaro and Santiago Abascal

The far-right former Brazilian president said that, with Milei’s victory, “hope shines again in South America.” Words similar to those used by Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, the Spanish far-right party. “Today a path of future and hope opens for Argentines and all of Latin America, which we celebrate in Spain with special joy,” Abascal wrote. Both Bolsonaro and Abascal hope that what happened in Argentina will spread to the United States, Brazil and Spain.

Elon Musk

But one of the most striking reactions was that of tycoon Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla and Spaceship. In one of his response tweets to another celebrating Milei’s victory, Musk wrote on his own X account: “Argentina has prosperity ahead of it,” he wrote. The ultraliberal businessman also responded to another tweet that spoke of Milei’s victory as the beginning of the debacle for the left in other parts of the world. “I believe [que] “It’s a trend,” Musk added.

Gabriel Boric and Luis Lacalle Pou

Other leaders whose countries border Argentina have focused on cooperation and working together. Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, not only greeted Milei but also highlighted the “worthy recognition of the defeat” of the Peronist Sergio Massa. “As President of Chile, I will work tirelessly to keep our sister nations united and collaborating for the well-being of all.” And from nearby Uruguay, its president, Luis Lacalle Pou, spoke of working together and “improving” bilateral relations with Argentina.

USA

The US ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley, also emphasized “the protection of human rights and democracy, the fight against climate change, improving the investment climate and investing in the middle class.” The diplomat said he hopes they will work together “on shared priorities that benefit the people of our two countries.”