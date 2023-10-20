Betting, Nicolà Barella furious at the allusions to his alleged involvement in the gambling network

The whirlwind of betting chance it envelops Italian football and in some cases, it also overwhelms the reputation of those who declare themselves totally unrelated to the facts. This is the case of midfielder Nicolò Barellaafter rumors of his alleged involvement in the betting affair.

So the black and blue player decided to let off steam and send an unequivocal signal to all his detractors via his social account: “I’ve been silent for too long, despite everything I’ve read about myself. I’ve never liked gamblinglet alone the bets (mostly on my job),” said the Inter midfielder in a story on his Instagram account in relation to the news reported by ‘La Verità’.

Read also: Betting, “if they catch you they’ll fuck you in the ass”. The mole mentions Zaniolo and Barella. Audio

“The only thing that interests me – he added – is protect my daughters and my family from this shit. For this reason, from today I will take legal action.”. In fact, in another Instagram story Barella published a photo of the article commenting: “From a newspaper called La Verità one would expect more seriousness. The only truth is that you are clowns.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

