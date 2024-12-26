Better mobility and fewer traffic jams, the DGT takes the lead with new cloud traffic software

The Spanish company Indra has developed a new traffic management system for the DGT that, using the Amazon Web Services cloud, unifies data from all types of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and Floating Car Data (FCD).

It is called SCADA DGT and integrates ITS systems – Intelligent Technologies Applied to Transportation – to share information on elements ranging from the state of the infrastructure, traffic on the roads to the data of each vehicle, with the objective to improve traffic management. The DGT has been working for years to implement this type of technology that contributes, among other things, to avoiding traffic jams or accidents.

He Floating Car Data (FCD), is the system that allows real-time data on geolocation and vehicle speed to be offered. This information comes from the vehicles and mobile devices (GPS) themselves and not from the traditional fixed stations that the administration places at different points. Both technologies make it easier for institutions to have especially valuable information on roads that do not have traffic equipment or network infrastructure, but which, however, can have a relevant impact on the global road network.

The new SCADA system developed by Indra centralizes all the management of data and information that is processed in the eight centers spread throughout Spain and enriches them with data from other sources, processes and analyzes them, offering information in an accessible and secure way to users. operators, who will be able to make decisions more effectively.

Management is carried out through a permission system based on profiles with different access levels, which ensures the highest levels of security in all procedures. The focus is on guaranteeing the highest cybersecurity standards in the design and implementation of the project.

Streaming video

A video system streaming and video recording, allow the upload to the cloud, in real time, of images captured by the DGT’s cameras, helicopters or drones. The new platform thus gives the possibility of maintaining a continuous recording, sharing these images with third parties and storing them for possible analysis and later use.

“We are proud to lead this technological revolution together with DGT. Thanks to this project, the DGT has a centralized, safe and highly efficient system that will contribute to improving traffic management, road safety and the service provided to citizens,” explains Manuel López Villena, director of Traffic and Infrastructure at the Indra Group’s Mobility business.

Atlanta, with smart technology ‘made in Spain’

On the other hand, the city of Atlanta has trusted the Spanish company to implement its intelligent traffic management technology on the new SR 400 Express Lanes highway.

Indra will be the technological partner of the SR 400 Peach Partners consortium, formed by Grupo ACS, Acciona and Meridiam. The consortium will have to build, finance, operate and maintain the SR 400 Express Lanes in Atlanta – the third fastest growing city in the United States – for the next 55 years, after being selected by the Georgia Transportation Authority and the Highway Authority and Georgia State Tolls.

A project that will build new lanes on the existing SR 400 over a stretch of about 16 miles (25.7 km) from the North Springs Station exit in Fulton County to McFarland Parkway (exit 12) in Forsyth County, where Indra will implement its technology to manage traffic, with an advanced free-flow dynamic toll system in the express payment lanes with controlled access, which It will speed up traffic on the more than 25 kilometers of highway.

On the other hand, the company’s solution will be deployed in the cloud and will incorporate advanced technologies to make traffic predictions and improve vehicle classification, efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

“Controlled access payment lanes —managed lanes— will be optional for use and will facilitate advanced and flexible mobility solutions, which will reduce congestion and emissions, while allowing travelers to enjoy excellent service and greater safety,” explains Raúl Ripio, general director of Mobility & Technology of Indra.

“The technology that we will implement in SR 400 Express Lane will mark the beginning of a new era in sustainable mobility […] It is not the future, it is the present, and a country as technologically advanced as the United States is already betting on it,” explains Ripio.

This is not the first time that Indra operates in the United States. The Spanish company has worked on projects such as the I-66 highway in Washington DC, which it equipped with toll systems free-flow, automatic detection of High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV), LiDAR and connected vehicle technology. A project for which he received the IBTTA Toll Excellence Award. He has also worked on I-485 in North Carolina, or highways I-95, I-495 and I-395, in northern Virginia.