Although it did not start with the proverbial “bang”, with the passing of the seasons and the increase of the public, the series Better Call Saul has slowly reaped the deserved success, with a very gradual escalation that finally led us to what will be next – and last – season. Just in these hours it was revealed the teaser trailer of the sixth season of Better Call Saulalso accompanied by the announcement of the release date: on April 18th of this year. But where is this date written?

If we carefully check the crime scene where the brothers are walking, we will be able to notice two letters on the yellow cards dedicated to the collection of evidence: “D” and “R”. By making a quick count by comparing these letters with the number in their order of the alphabet, we will see that these correspond respectively to the fourth and eighteenth letter: in the dates read in the American way, as you know, the month is always indicated before the day, and therefore the result indicates precisely the 18th of April.

There is no absolute certainty that these are exactly clues placed specifically to interpret the date, however there are good chances, given that already at the end of last year it was assumed that it would be released in the spring, maximum half of the year in course.

Better Call Saulalthough he does not appear in the teaser trailer, he sees Jimmy McGill aka as the protagonist of the events Saul Goodmanthe out-of-the-box attorney we’ve come to know all too well at breaking Bad.

The lawyer is played by Bob Odenkirk, who last summer made all the fans take a big scare after suffering an illness, but with the emergency fortunately returned in a short time.

Season 5 left us with an inch of our nose, a series-worthy cliffhanger, which will, however, be completed with this sixth season. two years laterwhich certainly could have a significant influence on both the appearance and the performance of the actors.