This Monday, September 18, Ovidio Guzman, the youngest son of drug trafficker Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán, was extradited to the United States. Now, alias The Mouse must answer before a court for the crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering and use of firearms.



According to the chain Univision, Guzmán must plead guilty to the crimes for which he is accused to reduce the sentence to which he will be sentenced. Another option he has to reduce his years in prison is to tell everything he knows to the Department of Justice (DOJ) about his brothers, who are also dedicated to drug trafficking.

Guzmán, 33, should also reveal information about the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel that his brothers lead.

“In a case as big as this, when you have such a big figure, that figure is almost always the one you try to catch and (the judicial negotiation) They are going to offer it to people who are below him to testify against him,” said constitutional lawyer Rafael Peñalve.

The litigant added: “This man is the one at the top of the pyramid and, therefore, first it was his father and now they are going to focus “that this man never leaves the American prison.”

➡️ This Monday Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo’, appears in court after being extradited to the US. ➡️ Faces drug trafficking charges. Viviana Ávila informs pic.twitter.com/GlOarUBnum — Univision News (@UniNoticias) September 18, 2023

The other alternative is to follow in the footsteps of his father, who faced a high-profile trial in federal court in Brooklyn in 2018 and 2019, and is now serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado. ‘El Chapo’, 66 years old, spends his days locked up in total isolation, with no more company than a small television and telephone communications from his relatives.

“It is very possible (that Ovidio Guzmán arrives at ADX Florence) or, if not to that same prison, to another maximum security prison,” lawyer Peñalver told the aforementioned media. “We are talking about one of the people that the US government most wanted to capture. One of the most difficult people due to the violent group that surrounds him. And it has been shown how far they are capable of going,” she explained.

All those who testified against ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán were released from prison or are about to do so.

Ovidio Guzmán López studied at the Ceyca private school.

Relationship with Colombian drug traffickers?

Ovidio Guzmán could have information about Vicente Zambada Niebla and Jesús Zambada García, the son and brother of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, who is one of the most powerful bosses in Mexico.

In addition, the Colombian drug trafficker Juan Carlos Ramírez Abadía, alias ‘Chupeta’, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, He could be released next year. ‘Chupeta’ spoke about his links with other drug traffickers.

Furthermore, alias ‘Chupeta’ had confessed in court that he had murdered around 150 people when he led the Norte del Valle Cartel.

