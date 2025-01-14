He Betis He will leave this Tuesday, January 14 in the afternoon for Barcelona to play the most important match of the season to date in Barcelona. Although this may be a hackneyed cliché, in a matter of hours the Green and Whites face none other than Flick’s Barcelona, ​​who have just given them one of the biggest wins in known history in all the finals of the Spanish Super Cup. which was the one that occurred against Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia by 2-5.

All in all, Pellegrini’s men will have to play a quasi-perfect match to win a place that is not as easy as Montjuic, hence the Green and Whites are rushing all the preparations to arrive in the best possible way and thus add options to compete for the only ticket worth a pass to the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup. Meanwhile, the preparation indirectly also serves to not stop thinking about Saturday’s clash against Mallorca in Son Moix, although logically all the focuses point to the important duel against the Barça club.

This same Tuesday, after a video session that lasted longer than expected, the preparation continued, directed by Pellegrini, who once again had Diego Llorente after the Madrid center-back was absent from last Monday’s session as a mere precaution, after the minutes he also accumulated at the José Zorrilla on Saturday. Llorente does aim to play against Barcelona, ​​not like that Lo Celso. The Argentine was substituted in the final stretch of the match against Valladolid due to a muscle injury for which Betis has already published the medical report, leaving his participation on hold for the next two or three weeks, thus missing the Argentine this crucial challenge for the interests of the Betics. They add another session to today’s both Pablo Fornals and Marc Rocawho continue accumulating training sessions and earn integers to integrate the list of those summoned.

The casualties on the Heliopolitan side continue, led by Chimy, Bellerín and Carvalhoin the latter case, due to his long-term injury, all of them equally pointing out not to be part of the list of those called up by Pellegrini before traveling to Catalonia. Yes, Jesús Rodríguez, Germán, Mateo Flores, Mendy and Kohon have trained, youth players who do have more chances to join, at least the first four, in this new cup match. Beticismo’s doubts will be cleared up this afternoon when Pellegrini makes public the summons chosen before the match against the Catalans.