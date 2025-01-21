The 20-year-old attacker has not had a place in the island team and is looking for minutes in the team in the upper zone of Primera RFEF

Yanis Senhadji, striker who Real Betis has been assigned to Tenerifeis going to leave the island club to look for another destination where he can have more minutes and is close to closing his landing in the Herculesfrom First RFEF. The under-19 international with Spain, European champion last summer, has had a bad experience at Tenerife, where he has only played 321 minutes spread over nine official matches (seven in LaLiga Hypermotion and two in the Copa del Rey), in which who has not scored a goal and has given two assists.

Betis had agreed on the loan with Tenerife based on a assignment with purchase obligation 50 percent of the player’s transfer for a value of 1.5 million euros and a right to buy back the player by Betis for an amount close to four million euros. If Tenerife does not rise they could buy Yanis for that amount and if they do not they would have a preferential right to keep the striker on loan for another season. The crisis situation of the island team causes them to look for an immediate solution.

And Betis and Yanis want him to have minutes in this important phase of his career, at 20 years old and giving the jump from the Bético reserve team to the major leagues. The fact is that Yanis stood out greatly in the youth division of the Honor Division and scored eight goals in 29 games last year to help Betis Deportivo move up to the First RFEF, where he will now reunite with the green and white team if his signing for Hércules is confirmed. .

The Alicante club is betting heavily on Yanis’ loan until the end of the season, ahead of other clubs that have moved to try to seduce the Spanish-Algerian such as Ibiza, Murcia or Andorra and Portuguese clubs, while Albacete, which was interested at the beginning, has already cooled its position.







