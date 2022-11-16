Bethesda finally replied to accusations moved by the composer Mick Gordon to id Software in general, and Marty Stratton in particular, as he was treated during the development of DOOM Eternal, for which he composed the soundtrack, completely rejecting them.

The stance came with a message posted on Twitter, in which Bethesda gives its unconditional support to Stratton and Software id, threatening between the lines to take Gordon to court to demonstrate that his reconstruction of the facts was partial and one-sided. We read the message:

“Mick Gordon’s recent post negatively characterized and misrepresented the id Software team, the development of DOOM Eternal, Marty Stratton and Chad Mossholder, with a one-sided and incorrect account of a now irretrievable professional relationship.

We are aware of all the details of this story and give our wholehearted support to Marty, Chad and the team at id Software. We reject the distortion of truth and the presentation of carefully selected biased facts. We are ready to show full documented evidence in the appropriate venues if needed.

Statements posted online fueled threats of violence and abuse against Marty, Chad and the id Software team. We will respond quickly and with appropriate actions to any threat or offense directed against our team members, to defend their health and safety.

We remain incredibly proud of id’s previous collaborations with Mick Gordon and ask that fans refrain from drawing conclusions based on his story and, more importantly, attacking anyone mentioned on either side, including Marty, Chad or Mick.”

As you may have read, the message is one stance net of the publisher, who in fact fully supports Stratton’s version, to protect id Software. We’ll see at this point how Gordon will respond and if the whole story will really end up in court.