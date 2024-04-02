In the month of March 2024in Italy, have been registered 24,866 diesel cars. Compared to 2023, registrations are decreased by 5.1%while still representing more than 15% of the total. Sales of diesel cars are gradually decreasing, also because more and more brands have decided to eliminate them from your list. As a result, the choice of diesel cars, ideal for those who travel many kilometres, is increasingly growing limited to a few modelsmainly SUVs and Crossovers.
Best-selling DIESEL CARS March 2024
In March 2024, the Volkswagen T-Roc it was the best-selling diesel car in Italy, followed by Mercedes GLA and from Jeep Renegadethe latter will soon no longer be available with a diesel engine.
|POS.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|1,379
|2
|Mercedes
|GLA
|1,271
|3
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|1,230
|4
|Fiat
|500X
|1,037
|5
|Jeeps
|Compass
|1,037
|6
|Alfa Romeo
|Stelvio
|984
|7
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|975
|8
|Ford
|Focus
|926
|9
|Fiat
|Guy
|887
|10
|Peugeot
|3008
|786
|other
|14,354
|TOT diesel cars
|24,866
