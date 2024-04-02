In the month of March 2024in Italy, have been registered 24,866 diesel cars. Compared to 2023, registrations are decreased by 5.1%while still representing more than 15% of the total. Sales of diesel cars are gradually decreasing, also because more and more brands have decided to eliminate them from your list. As a result, the choice of diesel cars, ideal for those who travel many kilometres, is increasingly growing limited to a few modelsmainly SUVs and Crossovers.

Best-selling DIESEL CARS March 2024

In March 2024, the Volkswagen T-Roc it was the best-selling diesel car in Italy, followed by Mercedes GLA and from Jeep Renegadethe latter will soon no longer be available with a diesel engine.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Volkswagen T-Roc 1,379 2 Mercedes GLA 1,271 3 Jeeps Renegade 1,230 4 Fiat 500X 1,037 5 Jeeps Compass 1,037 6 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 984 7 Volkswagen Tiguan 975 8 Ford Focus 926 9 Fiat Guy 887 10 Peugeot 3008 786 other 14,354 TOT diesel cars 24,866 Best-selling diesel cars in March 2024

The Volkswagen T-Roc was the best-selling diesel car in March 2024

Read also:

→ Survey which car would you buy today?

→ Diesel or diesel fuel

→ NEW car price list

→ USED ​​car ads

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!