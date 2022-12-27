Last appointment with the column Best of as for electric cars. Among the cars that left their mark in 2022 we could not miss Hyundai Kona Electrican authentic market phenomenon which has been able to break records throughout Europe and convince more and more motorists also thanks to a complete formula which, alongside the EV version, also offers electrified variants.

Launched for the first time in 2017, Hyundai Kona was able to establish itself immediately on the market. On the occasion of the restyling presented in 2021, the Korean compact SUV has evolved, following the trend of the sector and an increasingly demanding clientele, with a style that contrasts with that of the past thanks to a completely revised front end and a more dynamic and modern. In fact, here we find a luminous signature with a new design capable of transmitting a greater presence on the road while at the same time transmitting the high-tech soul of the vehicle, even the bumper has been revised. The rims have a specific design. At the rear we still find once a new LED signature, with a clean design, there is the new bumper with protections that recall the current range. Internally, action has been taken to improve the perception of quality and technology, with a new 10.25” digital dashboard, ambient lights for the footwell and cup holder that give a premium touch and in the center of the dashboard the new 10.25” display for the infotainment system.