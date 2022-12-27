Last appointment with the column Best of as for electric cars. Among the cars that left their mark in 2022 we could not miss Hyundai Kona Electrican authentic market phenomenon which has been able to break records throughout Europe and convince more and more motorists also thanks to a complete formula which, alongside the EV version, also offers electrified variants.
Launched for the first time in 2017, Hyundai Kona was able to establish itself immediately on the market. On the occasion of the restyling presented in 2021, the Korean compact SUV has evolved, following the trend of the sector and an increasingly demanding clientele, with a style that contrasts with that of the past thanks to a completely revised front end and a more dynamic and modern. In fact, here we find a luminous signature with a new design capable of transmitting a greater presence on the road while at the same time transmitting the high-tech soul of the vehicle, even the bumper has been revised. The rims have a specific design. At the rear we still find once a new LED signature, with a clean design, there is the new bumper with protections that recall the current range. Internally, action has been taken to improve the perception of quality and technology, with a new 10.25” digital dashboard, ambient lights for the footwell and cup holder that give a premium touch and in the center of the dashboard the new 10.25” display for the infotainment system.
For what concerns Kona Electric, the range extends by proposing three new trim levels – XTech City, XLine and XClass – in combination with two different battery sizes (39 kWh or 64 kWh). The range extends up to 484 km in the WLTP combined cycle and over 660 km in the urban cycle with a list price starting from 35,850 euros. The XLine trim level offers a wealth of equipment that includes 17” alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, automatic climate control with heat pump, front and rear parking sensors, 10.5 kW on-board charger, Multimedia System with 8″ touchscreen ” and wireless charger, in addition to the 10.25 ” high definition digital instrument cluster and Apple Carplay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. The 39 kWh battery guarantees a maximum power of 136 HP and a range of 305 km, which rises to 435 km in urban areas (WLTP cycle).
