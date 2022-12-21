The Fiat 500X not only represents the missing piece in the Turin brand’s SUV segment-oriented city car range, but also the model that has allowed its manufacturer to boast a completely electrified. Yes, because in February of this year Fiat introduced the new 500X Hybrid to the market, equipped with the new 48 Volt hybrid engine. For the occasion, moreover, this version was launched in the Special Series set-up REDthus offering customers a car that is not only sustainable but also socially relevant.

The power unit hidden under the bonnet of the 500X Hybrid exploits the synergy between the new generation FireFly engine, a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol capable of delivering up to 130 HP with a torque of 240 Nm, and the 48 Volt and 15 kW motor, housed in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The development carried out by the Turin brand with its advanced hybrid technology has ensured that the work of the FireFly was integrated by the support of a BSG electric motor, which allows a silent and 100% electric start, and by the e-motor, which instead improves the efficiency and dynamics of the vehicle, also allowing it to travel with the heat engine off. Fiat wanted to emphasize the fact that it is the first Hybrid of the brand that relies on an electric motor by completely disconnecting the petrol engine: data in hand, the new 48-volt Hybrid is a petrol engine that consumes less than a Diesel in the urban cycle.

As for the design, the external look of the 500X was renewed with the launch of MY 2022: the front has adopted the new “500” logo, while the rear has been given space for the vigorous “FIAT” lettering. Available in the Cult, Club, Cross and Sport trim levels and with the two Hatchback and Dolcevita bodies with soft tops, in addition to the Hybrid version, the Fiat 500X range includes the engines 1.0 GSE T3 120 HP FWD, 1.3 MULTIJET 95 HP and 1.6 MULTIJET II 130 HP. In short, a winning recipe able to satisfy anyone’s needs.