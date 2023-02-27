T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, next to mum Claudia. Matteo Berrettini was devoured by tension during the match between his brother Jacopo and Luciano Darderi, valid for access to the 500 draw in Acapulco, Mexico. Berrettini Jr. he did it: he won 6-2 6-4 against the Italian-Argentine and for the first time he will play in an ATP tournament. The 24-year-old went to qualifying as number 842 in the rankings, first beating the Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux (number 155 in the world) and then the 184th in the ranking.

The carreer

—

Jacopo Berrettini will make his debut in the tournament against Oscar Otte (77th in the ATP ranking), in what will be his first match on the major circuit. Jacopo was also number 388 in the world in 2019, but his career was marked by several injuries. He was able to play in the qualifiers in Acapulco thanks to a wild card and he made the most of the opportunity: thanks to the two games he won he gained the beauty of 174 positions in the ranking, he is virtually number 668. It is never too late to take away satisfactions: tennis always offers other opportunities. The match against Otte will be special for Jacopo, but also for Matteo: the older of the two Berrettinis (he is two years older) will return to play after the defeat at the Australian Open against Andy Murray. In the first round he will face Alex Molcan. They will be together in Acapulco, in the same half of the draw: on Tuesday both will play the first round match.