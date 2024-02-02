Berlusconi's mansion in Sardinia is sold for 500 million

Houses say a lot about their owners. Especially if they have been able to give free rein to their imagination and build them according to their dreams. Villa Certosa, Silvio Berlusconi's mansion in Porto Rotondo, Sardinia's Emerald Coast, was a faithful portrait of his particular personality. Not only because of its size and luxury, but because of the details that he had built halfway between childish and comical. Inventions such as the volcano in the garden that could erupt at the parties he organized, the tunnel of the stars or the underground passage that led to the sea and was illuminated simulating a sky stitched by constellations. Berlusconi's children have now put some of Berlusconi's properties up for sale. And Villa Certosa, which Il Cavaliere already tried to sell some time ago, it could be acquired for 500 million euros, according to the newspaper. Financial Times.

Berlusconi's children have decided to refound their father's empire, breaking with the past. Pier Silvio, who today pilots the Mediaset empire, has communicated that he does not plan to enter politics and that he trusts in the seriousness of Antonio Tajani, current coordinator of Forza Italia, to take the game forward. The first-born, Barbara, has done the same, and has also announced that they will get rid of all real estate properties.

Villa Certosa, however, the Neverland of the Berlusconi dream, is in another league and that is why the family has already commissioned the sale to the Dils company, details the British newspaper.

Two women sunbathe at Villa Certosa, owned by Berlusconi, in one of the sex parties in which the then Czech Prime Minister, Mirek Topolanek, participated. ECOPRENSA-COLOMBIA

The mansion has a 120-hectare park, a residential complex with 126 rooms, an amphitheater by the sea for 300 people, a nuclear shelter, an artificial navigable lake, tennis courts and all kinds of romantic details that delighted its guests. owner.

Berlusconi bought the house in the eighties from Gianni Onorato, owner of the Sardinian Voice television network. It was called Villa Monasterio, but its new owner renamed it perhaps anticipating a type of life within those walls that would have little to do with the monastic style. Then he remodeled and expanded it with his trusted architect, Gianni Gamondi, and in May 2004 a government decree defined it as an “alternative maximum security headquarters for the protection of the president of the Council of Ministers.” That is, it began to enjoy public protection and privileges as an official residence.

Berlusconi's friends always had a plate on the table at home and a bathrobe at the pool. Personalities such as the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the former President of the United States George W. Bush, the former President of the Government José María Aznar and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, passed through here.

But when the mansion really became world famous was in 2009, when EL PAÍS published some photos taken by the paparazzi Antonello Zappadu where Berlusconi and some of his guests appeared. Among the graphic material were snapshots of a celebration in which supposedly underage young people appeared topless accompanying personalities such as the expremier Czech Mirek Topolanek, who was also naked and engaged in sexual activity. After that, Berlusconi himself communicated his boredom: “I'm going to sell everything, I'm fed up.”