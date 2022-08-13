“I am embittered, and for once let me also say deeply indignant, for the mystification taking place by the left of my words on President Mattarella. Evidently the Democratic Party and its leader have no other means than to falsify reality. It is clearly absurd to attribute to me a hostile attitude towards President Mattarella, to whom I have always expressed, in public and in private, institutional respect and personal esteem. “This was stated by the president of Fi, Silvio Berlusconi.

“It is enough to listen to the recording of the Radio Capital broadcast to dismantle the deception of the left. I – continues the president of Fi – I limited myself to answering a question with an obvious consideration: the Head of State – and with him also the Government and probably the same Parliament – in the face of a profound constitutional change decided by Parliament, of the rules and institutional arrangements, will have to be renewed on the basis of the new constitutional provision “.

“The times and ways in which this must take place will obviously be regulated by transitional rules. President Mattarella will naturally be the authoritative guarantor of an orderly transition. My words were so far from any hostile meaning towards him, that I expressed the I hope that Mattarella himself will succeed himself, with the new rules, knowing full well how much his figure is esteemed and appreciated by the Italians “.

“This is the reality. Authoritative left-wing constitutionalists, like Michele Anais – continues Berlusconi – have acknowledged the obviousness and correctness of my statements. Precisely for this reason I am embittered and indignant. Enrico Letta has the courage to criticize me, falsifying mine. declarations, after having just allied with those who, like Luigi Di Maio, had even asked for the impeachment, the indictment of Mattarella for attacking the Constitution “.

“The attempt of the Democratic Party is to transform the electoral campaign into a polemical confrontation, probably to cover up their poverty of content and their deep divisions. But this hurts Italy. In a true Democracy, hatred and lies have nothing to do with the confrontation of ideas and programs. But the gentlemen of the left are not deceived: the Italians are no longer fooled “, concludes Berlusconi.