Berlusconi: "Me at the Quirinale? It's out of my head"

“Illegal immigration is a great danger for Italy. Europe must implement a more thoughtful redistribution of migrants. Forza Italia and the center-right are ready to restart Italy with less taxes and more opportunities for families and businesses “. Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi writes on Twitter.

Elections: Berlusconi, fair flat-tax. Tax at 50% is theft – “With the flat tax we will bring taxes to a correct level: if the state asks you for 25 percent of what you earn, that’s fine, if it asks you for 50 percent it seems more like theft than anything else, there is he asks you for 60 percent as to some professionals or artisans it seems like a robbery “. This was stated by the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, intercepted by reporters last night at the end of the Monza-Turin football match.

Elections: Berlusconi, me at Colle? Out of my head – “Me at the Quirinale? It’s absolutely out of my mind. I can’t expect anything else from life. I am satisfied. As president of a football club, I am still the president who has won the most in the world of football. And this is a medal. that so far no one has taken from me “. Thus the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, intercepted on the sidelines of the Monza-Turin football match, which took place last night.

Elections: Berlusconi, football is a serious matter – “Football is football, politics is politics. Remember football is a serious matter … I didn’t say anything eh ….”. Thus the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, jokes with the reporters answering the question of what football role he would give to Salvini and Meloni. The blue leader was intercepted on the sidelines of the Monza-Turin football match, which took place last night.

