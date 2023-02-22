German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this Wednesday the declaration as ‘persona non grata’ of two Iranian diplomats in Berlin and asked for his immediate departure from the country as a reaction to the death sentence, in Iran, of the citizen German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahdwhich was made public on Tuesday.

Baerbock said in a statement that he had conveyed to the Iranian charge d’affaires that “We cannot accept the massive attack on the rights of a German citizen“ and that, as a consequence, the German Government demands that these two persons leave Germany immediately.

“We demand that Iran withdraw the death sentence on Jamshid Sharmahd and allow for a fair appellate trial and because”added the Foreign Minister.

Sharmahd, 68, was unable to choose his own lawyer and the public trial to which he was subjected can be equated to an ‘advance sentencing,’ highlighted Baerbock, who also described it as “highly questionable” the circumstances of the arrest of the German-Iranian and pointed out that the Iranian authorities prevented the detainee from having access to consular assistance.

According to information from the German section of the non-governmental organization, Amnesty International (AI), Sharmahd grew up in Germany and was kidnapped by Iranian secret services in Dubai in 2020.

The activist’s conviction for corruption is based on his ties to an Iranian opposition group in exile known as ‘Kingdom Assembly or Iran’.

According to AI, Iranian television broadcast a forced “confession” of Sharmahd in which he admitted to having been involved in an attack in the province of Shiraz in 2008, in which 14 people died.

EFE