By means of the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Well-being for Higher Secondary Educationyoung high school students have a monthly income of 920 pesos during the 10 months that the school year lasts.

According to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, the following are the three requirements that must be met to be a beneficiary of the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Higher Secondary Education that gives more than 920 pesos per month:

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

*You must be enrolled in a public high school or technical professional school.

*You must not receive another scholarship for the same purpose awarded by federal programs.

*Priority is given to students who study in public schools with a formal or mixed modality located in priority locations.

Meanwhile, according to what is established on the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, high school students will receive 920 pesos per month for a maximum of 30 monthly payments, as long as the student is formally enrolled in an institution of Higher Secondary education in the public sector.

Benito Juárez Scholarship: if you meet these 3 REQUIREMENTS, you will receive more than 900 pesos per month / Photo: Freepik

The purpose of the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Well-being for Higher Secondary Education is to encourage high school students to complete their studies and, thereby, reduce school dropouts, considering that Higher Secondary Education has not achieved broad coverage throughout throughout the national territory.

“This scholarship, like the support for Seniors and People with Disabilities, is elevated to constitutional status, so the Mexican State has the obligation to comply and enforce its delivery regardless of the government or rulers in power,” it is stated. read on the web portal.

Regarding the registration dates for the Benito Juárez Scholarship, at the beginning of the school year, you must contact your school's scholarship liaison to confirm that you are registered and provide your contact information when the school asks you to do so.

In this sense, schools report the information of registered high school students, so it is not necessary for you to carry out any additional procedures.

For more information and details about the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for High School Students, you can consult the official site.

Benito Juárez Scholarship: if you meet these 3 REQUIREMENTS, you will receive more than 900 pesos per month/Photo: Pixabay