The indiscretion about the Argentine showgirl is making the rounds of the web: here are the details

Belen Rodríguez is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of this summer 2023. The news of the alleged separation between the showgirl and Stefano De Martino is one of the most talked about topics and in the last few hours the name of the Argentine showgirl has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Let’s find out why together.

In the past few hours Deianira Marzano has shared, through her Instagram page, a sensational indiscretion about Belen Rodriguez who is making the rounds on the web. According to what was made public by the gossip expert, it seems that the Argentine showgirl went to the emergency room together with her new alleged boyfriend Elio Lorenzoni.

An anonymous source revealed that the entrepreneur would have gone to the emergency room due to a high fever for days and that Belen has joined him to stay close to him. These were the words of the report to Deianira Marzano:

I work in the emergency room in Porto Viro and Belen came today because Elio has had a fever for days. Here’s the proof.

At the moment we would like to clarify that it is only a rumor not yet confirmed nor denied. In fact, we recall that since the news of the alleged separation emerged, neither Belen Rodriguez nor Stefano De Martino have broken the silence to explain what is happening between them.

So once again, the Argentinian showgirl and the conductor prefer not to comment on the gossip that has been circulating about them in recent weeks. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Belen Rodriguez will break the silence to reveal hers truth. We will definitely keep you updated.