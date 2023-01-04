Without any shadow of a doubt Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino are one of the most loved and talked about couples in the world of Italian television. The two have been linked for many years and have experienced separation twice. It was the Argentine model herself who brought out unpublished background on the matter. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Belén Rodriguez lives a love story with Stephen DeMartino since 2012. The couple lived a marriage crisis which led them to separate twice. After the flashback, for the first time Belén Rodriguez has decided to break the silence about his love life.

On the occasion of ainterviewthe showgirl admitted that she has always been in love about her husband and that it was not she who left him:

If you try to run away from someone you love, you can’t do it: you always find them in front of you. When we broke up I was still in love but I didn’t want to suffer anymore. I suffered a lot for Stefano. I wasn’t the one who gave him up. I look strong because in this world you have to build armor otherwise they’ll eat you, but in my private life I’m very generous, very generous. You ask me one thing and I’ll give you a thousand. But I demand the same.

As for i reasons of the separation, in their relationship came into play some dynamics which influenced the serenity of the couple. These were hers words:

When we got together for the first time he was 22 and I was 26: we were two kids, famous to boot. We were entering a mechanism of which we had no idea. We weren’t two in the couple, we were thousands: the paparazzi at the house every day, the morbidity of the people who wanted to know, we lived in a tunnel of predators. I think breaking up was the most natural thing that could have happened.

To date it seems that the love story between Stefano De Martino and Belen proceed at full speed. After a few years of separation, the two are back together and everyone is wondering if they will have another one sooner or later son.