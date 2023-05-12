Beijing Express, Barbara Prezia provokes Federica Pellegrini | VIDEO

Barbara Prezia provokes Federica Pellegrini again during the Beijing Express final: the model, who participated in the adventure game paired with the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare, with whom she formed the “Mediterranean” couple, in fact launched a dig at ‘former Olympic champion during the party staged on the occasion of the final of the reality show, broadcast on Sky Uno on the evening of Thursday 11 May.

In fact, the protagonists of the program met in a location in Milan to find out together which was the winning couple of the show.

The “Italian Americans” triumphed, i.e. the couple formed by Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore, who in the final defeated the “Newlyweds”, i.e. Federica Pellegrini and her husband Matteo Giunta. Third classified, however, the “Mediterranean”.

And just Barbara Prezia of the “Mediterranean” during a live on his profile Instagram in which she celebrated the victory of the “Italian Americans” provoked Federica Pellegrini by stating: “I frame the loser”.

“Ah, I frame the loser, wait wait for the frame” + final laugh… maybe Federica Pellegrini has to lower her by another 10 cm #beijingexpress pic.twitter.com/ueOyqFghH1 — Gio_m 🌎🌍🌏 (@vitabanale) May 11, 2023

It had already been understood that good blood did not flow between the two during the broadcast when Barbara Prezia had attacked Matteo Giunta exclaiming “Look at your values, perhaps you have forgotten them” with Federica Pellegrini who had defended her husband by replying: ” Bella, stop with the words that I really shorten you by another 10 centimetres”.