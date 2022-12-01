“Wednesday”, “Merlina” or “Wednesday”, three names to refer to the same Netflix success in terms of series. The program, created by Tim Burton, stars Jenna Ortega, who has already won the hearts of fans in the role of young Addams. As expected, the faithful followers of the actress have begun to investigate details about her career and found it not particularly interesting: she appeared in a UCM movie.

Jenna Ortega gives life to Merlina Addams. Series is directed by Tim Burton. Photo: Netflix

Jenna Ortega’s debut at the UCM that few remember

With the premiere of “Merlina” on Netflix, fans of Jenna Ortega want to see her again in increasingly acclaimed and big-budget productions. In fact, a recent rumor indicates that the actress could join “Daredevil: born again”, Marvel Studios series for Disney Channel about Matt Murdock. In es, he would give life to the superheroine Tigre Blanco.

However, Ortega has already had his MCU debut almost a decade ago. In case you don’t remember, the artist —11 years old at the time— appeared in “Iron Man 3″.

at what time? Well, she played the daughter of the American vice president. She appears in a wheelchair holding a teddy bear, while her father negotiates with the terrorists commanded by The Mandarin.

Jenna Ortega in “Iron Man 3.” Photo: Marvel Studios

What movies has Jenna Ortega made?

Jenna Ortega now she is the famous Merlina in “Wednesday”, the Netflix series that has already broken the record of “Stranger things” as one of the most viewed streaming titles. However, the 20-year-old artist has been part of other well-known productions, especially in the cinema.

In this way, we leave you a list of films in which she has shone before being the young Addams and without counting “Iron Man 3”.