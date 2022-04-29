SFor months, the Labor Party has been demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation because he drank wine with employees despite Corona conditions – and misinformed the public. After a police investigation and a fine notice, Boris Johnson’s rule violation is now on record. But now the prosecutors are on the defensive: should Labor leader Keir Starmer also be investigated? The pressure on the police has been mounting since it was revealed that the Labor Party was also not too particular about the truth about their own little affair – ‘Beergate’.

A Labor spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail that Starmer’s deputy, Angela Rayner, was present at the now-famous beer break at the Durham campaign office. According to the newspaper, the party had always denied this – “a mistake made with good intentions”, as the Labor spokesman is said to have admitted. The Mail had previously presented him with evidence showing Rayner’s presence on April 30 last year. “Beergate” has been talked about ever since videos surfaced showing Starmer in a cramped room with a beer in hand, surrounded by staff. Since then, the party has assured that no rules have been violated. Starmer only interrupted an online event to strengthen himself briefly. This may have been a “mistake”, but it cannot be compared to the “numerous rule-breaking parties at the heart of government”.

At least some Tory MPs see things differently, which is why they have been urging the police to investigate for some time. But in Durham they follow different rules. While London police have fined employees in the government district, Durham police do not intend to retrospectively penalize breaches of regulations. Nevertheless, she looked at the matter in February. She couldn’t see a violation by Starmer. Now the pressure is growing again and the police seem to be rethinking their actions. The police leadership promised the Durham North Tory MP in a letter that they would “inquire with the investigative team”.

Labor politicians sense an attempt by conservative circles to divert attention from “Partygate” and also to bring Rayner’s reputation into disrepute. Rayner is the victim and accuser in a “sexism scandal” that is rocking the Conservative Party. According to the Mail on Sunday, Tory MPs have accused her of deliberately trying to upset Johnson in the House of Commons by crossing her legs in a certain way.

Rayner had condemned the report as “perverse slander” because it claimed that she was aware of her effect on Johnson, 16 years her senior, and had publicly joked about it. This is exactly what several MPs have now confirmed to the (pro-government) “Daily Telegraph”, including a woman. Rayner is said to have even bragged about her “Sharon Stone trick” to Tory MPs on the terrace of Westminster Palace – the actress is famous for an interrogation scene in which she unsettles the police officers with her bare legs. At the same time, a podcast from January surfaced in which Rayner publicly amused that after appearances in the House of Commons, she was often asked about her clothes and heard comparisons to Stone. Rayner had denied making such a statement.





