I.n the course of her investigation into the real estate empire of former US President Donald Trump, the attorney general of the state of New York has summoned his eldest son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka. The summons were issued in December, according to a court document on Monday.

Accordingly, Attorney General Letitia James also wants to question Trump himself, as the Washington Post reported several weeks ago. The date she has set for January 7th, so next Friday.

Suspicion of manipulating numbers

The attorney general opened a civil law investigation into the Trump Organization in 2019 for possible financial offenses. She is investigating the suspicion that the family holding artificially inflated the value of real estate when it wanted to get loans from banks and, in other cases, did it down to save taxes.

In October 2020, Trump’s son Eric was questioned by employees of the attorney general’s office. Eric Trump is Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization

Trump sues back

Ex-President Trump recently sued James to slow the investigation. The Republican accuses the Democrat of conducting politically motivated investigations against him. “Your mission is motivated solely by political hostility and the will to harass, intimidate and take revenge on a private citizen whom you see as a political opponent,” says the complaint.

The Manhattan Public Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating the business conduct of the real estate and hotel group. In July of last year, charges were brought against the Trump Organization and its long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg for tax fraud. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty. No charges have been brought against Trump himself in the proceedings.