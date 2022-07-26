The difference between Alessia Pifferi and Martina Patti. Two mothers who killed their children, but in a totally different way

Alessia Pifferi, a name that is added to the list of all the mothers who killed their children and who have forever marked the history of our country. A name that follows that of Annamaria Franzoni, of Veronica Panarello and of the last one, that of Martina Patti.

What is the difference between Alessia Pifferi and Martina Patti? They both killed the fruit of their womb, but in a different way. Martina Patti killed little Elena Del Pozzo to take revenge on her ex and the little girl’s father. She was jealous of the relationship the two had and the fact that he was accompanied back. The little girl was also guilty of feeding affection for another woman. And so, after staging a kidnapping, she took her to a field and killed her with more than 10 stab wounds. Then she buried it.

Alessia Pifferi, on the other hand, let her daughter die because unable to be a mother. Diana was a burden, come to ruin his life. She wanted to be free and certainly that little creature wasn’t her priority. She had to find a man to spend the rest of her life with. Or maybe she had to find hers source of maintenance. Because Alessia was unemployed and she was financially supported by her mother and ex-husband. Even though she and everyone pretended to be a child psychologist.

She wanted so much to protect her relationship with her partner, that she put that love before her daughter’s well-being.

He left her at home alone, in a camping cot, with a bottle of milk. She left for Leffe, initially planning to stay out for up to 3 days. But when they turned 6, despite her claiming she was afraid Diana would die, she chose to don’t interrupt those days with the man and just hoped that what he had left her was enough. But Diana is died of hardship, alone. Alessia Pifferi was unable to fulfill her maternal rolehe rejected his daughter as if it were a trifle, he sentenced her to death to live her free life.

Martina Patti, on the other hand, has acted out of jealousy. He took care of her daughter, Elena was fine. But she was unable to accept the relationship she had with her father and the one she was establishing with her new partner.