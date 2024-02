Friday, February 23, 2024, 01:04











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The search for beauty in its different forms has always been the main objective of María Manzanera (Murcia, 1946), photographer, researcher, historian, collector and curator, as described by Laura Cano, author of the doctoral thesis based on the work from Murcia…

This content is exclusive for subscribers