This Saturday, the singer and actor Vicente Fernández would have been 84 years old. Unfortunately, “The King” of Mexican music died a little over two years ago due to health problems, but his memory remains very alive in each of his descendants and his thousands of fans. Several of the Members of the Fernández family published messages on their social networks commemorating the birth of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

The singer Alejandro Fernández, “El Potrillo”, expressed how much he misses his father and is convinced that today there is a great party in heaven for his birthday. “It's been two years since you left and we all still miss you here. I love you boss, a kiss and a hug to heaven, I can already imagine the party they must bring there. Happy birthday, dad!”

The young singer and composer Alex Fernandezthe firstborn of “El Potrillo”, He published a photograph of his childhood with his grandfather Vicente, whom he affectionately called tata, “happy birthday to heaven tata, we miss you very much.” In her Instagram post she used her most recent single “My grandfather came to visit me”, which she released last December, when the second death anniversary of “El Charro de Huentitán” was celebrated.

Sissi Fernandez, one of the daughters that Vicente Fernández Jr had. during his marriage to Sissi Penichet, shared an adorable photo of his grandfather with his great-granddaughter Carlotta. In the background, Doña Cuquita watched that beautiful moment. “Happy birthday Tata, I love you and I miss you. In another photo, Vicente Fernández's granddaughter He expressed how much he misses a kiss from his grandfather“what I would give for a kiss like that today more than ever, I love you.”

Sissi shared these emotional photographs in memory of her grandfather Vicente Fernández.

The singer and songwriter is also Camila Fernandezdaughter of “El Potrillo” (the result of the marriage she had with América Guinart), shared a video of her grandfather and father singing together, accompanied by these words: “I love you, happy day dad, today we celebrate your life and all the moments that you gave us.”

Vicente Fernandez Jr., the firstborn of Don Chente and Doña Cuquita, He showed on his social networks how his father's grave was decorated on this special day.which is located within the Los Tres Potrillos Ranch, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, state of Jalisco, Mexico. A mariachi was playing beautiful melodies on one side of the chapel.

Vicente Fernández's grave was decorated with balloons and white flowers.

Vicente Fernández Gómez died at the age of 81, on December 12, 2021. In August of that year, he suffered injuries to his cervical vertebrae when he had a fall at his home in Rancho Los Tres Potrillos, for which he had to be transferred to a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco; After surgery, doctors diagnosed him with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness, loss of balance and paralysis.

This is how Ramón and Camila remembered their grandfather Vicente Fernández.

After four months hospitalized, Vicente Fernández, “The King” of Mexican music, died due to multiple organ failure as a result of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. He was buried at his beloved ranch.

