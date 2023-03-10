Two minors and an adult boy were arrested by the Carabinieri of the Command of Rome Piazza Venezia on charges of aggravated robbery, personal injuries committed for purposes of discrimination or racial hatred and interruption of public service: last November 13 they attacked a Bengali on a bus as it passed through the center of the capital.

The victim had first been offended, then beaten and finally robbed by a group of very young people who were with him on bus N201. Thanks to the elements collected, the investigators obtained from the investigating judge the precautionary custody in prison for a 23-year-old, custody in a juvenile penal institution for one of the two minors (17 years old) and house arrest for the second minor, also 17 years old.

The Bengali boy was on his way home at 2am after a shift at a restaurant when the mob spat on him and punched him on board the bus. The driver of the vehicle stopped the ride and opened the doors to let the troublemakers, who also dragged the victim off the bus, continuing to rage against him.

Before fleeing, the attackers also stole the victim’s mobile phone, who turned to the carabinieri and then to 118. The injuries sustained were judged to be healable in seven days. The video surveillance cameras inside the bus allowed the exact reconstruction of what happened.

During the house searches against the suspects, the clothes worn on the night of the attack and the stolen smartphone were seized. For those who investigate, they would have acted “for the purpose of discrimination and ethnic, national or religious hatred”.

A precision scale and 18 grams of hashish, some of methadone and ketamine were also found at the home of one of the minors.