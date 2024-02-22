Being creative with color can be quite fun. In this case it is especially interesting.

A new day, a new moment to scare the hell out of us. The crea-beas of Mansory they have done something again. Not all projects from this German store make the front page. In principle, it is quite predictable what the modern interpretation of Koenig Specials does.

They take an expensive and flashy car and make it more expensive and flashy. Now before we all start being the taste police: there is a lot to enjoy. The great thing about a Mansory project is that no one is limited by what some Jaguar S-Type and Renault Espace drivers think. No, what if you want to tackle a Lamborghini Urus and just answer all questions with 'Yes, no!' answer?

Mansory Venatus S

Well, this is what you get! The car you see in the images is the Mansory Urus Vanatus S. With the standard Urus there are always jokers (hello @loek!) who make the link with the Audi RS-Q8. Not unjustified, by the way. But in this case, Mansory has done EVERYTHING they can to give the Urus a unique look and they have succeeded.

There is a new body kit with air intakes, air outlets and new Revuelto-esque daytime running lights. Every possible surface is provided with forged carbon, spoilers or spoilers made of forged carbon.

The hood, mirror caps, the roof: everything is forged carbon. The Venatus S is then equipped with a two-tone color scheme.

Creative with color: also the interior

There is also a two-tone color scheme in the interior, which is as subtle as a gravel tile in your face. The colors yellow and purple were chosen. What's funny is that the front seats are yellow (with purple accents) on the right and purple (with yellow accents) on the left. In the second row of seats it is exactly the other way around.

Finally, the technology. There is no such thing as a slow Urus, but this Venatus S is even less slow. The engine has been given a huge upgrade and now produces 900 hp and 1,100 Nm. This allows you to sprint to 100 in just a few seconds and has a high top speed. But then no one will see your special taste and the result of an unprecedentedly high bank account and a few glasses of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Are you also itching for your Urus and would you like a Venatus S? Then be quick, because Mansory will only build nine of them. So if you have just been offered a new contract, you can arrange it nicely with your signing fee.

