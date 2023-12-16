Low temperatures, snow and ice can significantly affect the performance of the car, even compromising the safety of the occupants. In fact, a recent study by the insurer AXA states that breakdowns during winter have increased by 20%, which leads to a increase in repair and maintenance expenses. Given this alarming figure, the importance of preventive maintenance during winter becomes crucial to guarantee a safe and smooth trip.

And the problems that They appear more frequently in winter, according to Carly, the latest generation OBD2 scanner, start with the battery, an element whose problems can increase by up to 50%. The battery is an essential component for the operation of the car, as it provides the energy necessary to start the engine and for the operation of the electrical systems. Low temperatures reduce the capacity and increase the ease of discharge of the battery, and are often the reason why the car may not start. In winter, more than half of cars will face additional battery problems, underscoring the importance of paying attention to this component during this season to avoid problems.

Engine failures can also occur. In winter, low temperatures can affect car fluids in several ways. For example, engine oil can thicken as it becomes thicker in the winter, making it harder to start the vehicle and harder for the oil to reach the galleys and protect the internal engine parts. Consequently, engine failures can increase by up to 25%. This means that every fourth vehicle will experience at least one additional engine failure during the colder months, highlighting the vulnerability of engines to winter conditions.

Finally, brakes are another essential component for car safety. Low temperatures can reduce the effectiveness of the brakes, which can increase stopping distances. Carly allows you to provide owners with information about its effectiveness. With real-time diagnosis, owners can anticipate and address adhesion-related issues, avoiding dangerous situations. In addition, the virtual mechanic guides in solving identified problems.