Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10:30



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

There are few kitchen utensils more practical than a tupperware. These plastic or glass containers are used for practically everything, whether for storing food or transporting it. In addition, these are suitable for placing in appliances such as freezers, refrigerators and microwaves.

You are probably familiar with the series of symbols that these objects have engraved on the bottom. These indicate what uses the tupperware is designed for, for example, if you find a glass and a fork, that will mean that it is suitable for food, or if there is a microwave or horizontal wavy stripes that can be heated in this device.

Among all of them there is also one that specifies what type of plastic the container is made of. It is a triangular symbol made with arrows inside which numbers from 01 to 06 appear. This is the list of the materials with which they are made and their purpose:

-01. PET (polyethylene terephthalate): containers for food and drink.

-02. HDPE (high-density polyethylene): shampoo or detergent containers.

-03. PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): outdoor furniture or toys.

-04. LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene): rings for beverage packs.

-05. PP (polypropylene): straws, bags or yogurt containers.

-06. PS (polystyrene): plastic cutlery.

What containers should you be careful with?



However, you should know that, in addition to these, it is also possible to find 07 engraved. This is when you should be careful if you discover that your tupperware contains this number. This is due to how Elena, a pharmacist known on TikTok as @infarmarte, explains that using these containers “can contain a toxic substance called bisphenol A that is used in the manufacture of plastic.”

What this can mean is that when heating it in the microwave or putting it in the refrigerator “that substance can migrate into the food and thus eat it”, for this reason its use can be dangerous for health.

However, before you panic, this professional assures that currently “there are almost no tupperware with this number”, but what she does recommend is to “check” these containers and if you find it, “throw it away.”