By Bernardo Caram and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank sent the Ministry of Economy a proposal for a Provisional Measure that provides for a 22% salary adjustment for analysts and technicians at the agency starting in June, according to an internal statement from the municipality sent on Thursday and seen by Reuters .

The election was confirmed on condition of anonymity by two sources who work at the National Treasury and at the Management Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy. The message was also received by members of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal).

According to the statement, a proposal for an MP “for the institutional strengthening of the BC” was formally forwarded through the system for generating and processing official government documents.

In addition to the 22% increase, the text provides for the restructuring of the BC specialist career, the creation of a “compensation for institutional productivity” and a new salary table for CLT employees.

The agency’s servers have been mobilized since March to pressure the government for readjustments. The category strike has compromised the dissemination of indicators and internal services.

The submission of the proposal by the BC does not mean that the demand will be met. Requests are negotiated with the management and budget areas of the Ministry of Economy.

So far, the government has been signaling a general readjustment to all federal servants of 5% starting in July. In addition, restriction of electoral legislation prevents the granting of salary increases that exceed inflation within the current year.

According to the Treasury source, the request will first be analyzed by the management area of ​​the Ministry of Economy. Afterwards, its budget feasibility will be evaluated.

A source from the government’s management area, in turn, said that the ministry receives requests of all kinds and sizes. According to him, “there is no possibility of meeting” this adjustment requested by the BC.

“What is being analyzed are other demands of a non-remunerated nature, such as the level of schooling for entry into the position of technician at the BC, change in the nomenclature of the position of analyst and functional prerogatives of the position of attorney”, said this source under the condition of reservation.

Wanted, the BC said it will not comment.