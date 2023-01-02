2023 started and with that new changes and different scenarios, one of these is that the entity Spanish bank with a presence in the country, BBVA México, could update its charges for carrying out movements in their ATMsso we will tell you what these increases will be so that you can prepare your pocket.

In accordance with various statementssince November 30, 2022 BBVA has charged some account holders withdrawing money from the ATM with your debit card. This amount goes from 30 to 65 pesos and they would be classified as ‘payment for membership or commission of S/2’here we explain what it is about.

Does BBVA have a new commission?

According to the Tiktok video that has gone viral, BBVA has charged its account holders for withdrawing money at the ATM. It should be remembered that according to the foregoing, for the user @rogerchimalmxthe financial institution has surprised its clients with a commission that has generated complaints from Mexicans.

This commission is about called charging for S/ 2, howeverit would not be intended for everyone ATM withdrawals with your Debit.

As established in the commission, it can also reflect a payment for ‘membership’, this payment will only be collected after the fifth card withdrawaland that has as a cost for the withdrawals 5-8 and a different one from the ninth.

.“Check this out, from 5 to 8 card withdrawals, the membership will be 30 pesos plus VAT, more than 8 card withdrawals the membership will be 55 pesos + VAT”. Likewise, the self-styled “finance expert” pointed out that said commission can be “exempt” by generating withdrawal without card from your mobile application.

BBVA users assure that the cash withdrawal charge was already made

After the video, and after the virality that it has taken, the BBVA users exposed some points where they assure that the commission is not new at all, nor is it an abuse or deception.

Since, among the arguments indicated, the account holders assure that:

The bank tells you about that commission in your contract so you should read it carefully to know all the details

so you should read it carefully to know all the details The cash withdrawal charge is not made if you use your card for maximum 4 times

The charge for the use of the card from the fifth withdrawal has existed for more than 8 years

In view of these remarks, the TikTok creator He assured that from this 2023 it will be charged for withdrawing cash with a card from the first withdrawal, however, said information has not been confirmed by the bank.