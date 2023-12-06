The Bavarian club said on its official website: “Brian Saragosa will join Bayern from Granada, starting in the 2024-2025 season. The Spanish international will sign a 5-year contract until June 2029.”

The club’s sporting director Christoph Freund said: “Brian is a very fast and agile winger. He can play on both sides. He is unstoppable, can score and has excellent individual skills.”

He considered that he is “one of Spain’s most promising players, and he has been on our radar for a while. He will strengthen our options in attack. We wish him good luck in the rest of the season with Granada and look forward to him joining us in the summer.”

The 22-year-old played 14 matches with Granada in the Spanish League this season, scoring 5 goals and making two assists.

Saragosa gave a remarkable performance during the 2-2 draw with Barcelona last October, as he scored both of his team’s goals in the match.

The Granada winger appeared once with the Spain national team during the 2-0 victory over Scotland last October 12 in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.