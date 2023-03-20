Change at the top. 9 days from the end of the championship, the Bundesliga has a new leaders. In fact, after Dortmund’s victory in Saturday’s match, Bayern Munich were beaten in a comeback at Bayer Leverkusen: they finished 2-1 with goals from Kimmich in the 22nd minute, and those from Palacios (both from a penalty) in the 55th minute and at 73′. In the next round, after the break, there will be direct confrontation: it will be played in Monaco on the first day of April. But in the Bundesliga the title is in the balance as it hasn’t been for 10 years.

THE RACE

—

Nagelsmann lines up his team with a 3-4-2-1 formation with Cancelo and Davies at full range, with Sané behind Müller and Mané. The first to kick on goal is Demirbay, who tries directly from a corner kick, forcing Sommer to make a save in the 11th minute. Leverkusen kept up the pace and in the 17th minute Frimpong came close to taking the lead, but Sommer was reactive on whose shot. Bayern’s advantage is therefore almost random: in the 22nd minute it is Cancelo who serves Goretzka, good at seeing Kimmich in tow who flat beats Hradecky. Leverkusen continues to play the game, but is no longer able to create chances, with Nagelsmann redesigning the team by removing Cancelo and inserting Gnabry, thus switching to a 4-2-3-1. Even in the second half, however, it was Leverkusen who played the game: in the 54th minute De Ligt knocked Adli down by hitting him on the foot and causing the penalty kick which Palacios converted. Bayern only saw each other again in the 63rd minute, when Goretzka, with a header, hit the goal, but was unable to really put Hradecky in difficulty. In the 69th minute the real opportunity for the Bavarians: Musiala overtook several opponents before exchanging with Gnabry and kicking towards goal, touching the post by only a few centimetres. In the 72nd minute, however, Leverkusen got another penalty: it was Adli again who put the opposing defense in difficulty, suffering an (avoidable) foul from Upamecano. Palacios beats Sommer again and brings his i. Bayern came close to equalizing in the 86th minute with Gnabry, who called on Hradecky to make a great save, and from that moment the chances flocked: Nagelsmann’s team was in fact forced to try from distance with Sané and Davies, but on both occasions the goalkeeper of Leverkusen is attentive and well located. The last chance belongs to Gnabry, who in the 90th minute still exalts Hradecky, who is very good at parrying with his thigh. This is how it ends, with Leverkusen finding themselves at -3 from sixth place of Eintracht. But above all with Bayern who have lost the top.