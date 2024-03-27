This weekend there will be a new edition of the German Football Classic, when Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. A vibrant duel that pits two of the most powerful teams in the Bundesliga against each other and promises strong emotions.
Bayern, currently second in the championship, will seek to consolidate their position and get closer to Alonso's Leverkusen, while Dortmund, fourth in the league, will try to close the gap and give the league a coup. Both teams arrive in a good moment of form, which portends a high-voltage match.
FC Bayern vs BVB match information
City: Munich, Germany
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How will FC Bayern vs BVB be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How will FC Bayern vs BVB be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How will FC Bayern vs BVB be seen on television in Mexico?
TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
How will FC Bayern vs BVB be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Darmstadt
|
2-5V
|
Bundesliga
|
Mainz
|
8-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
lazio
|
3-0V
|
UCL
|
Freiburg
|
2-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Leipzig
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Eintracht
|
3-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
PSV
|
2-0V
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
0-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
2-3D
|
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund: Haller (ankle injury) and Bamba (muscle injury). Bensebaini and Kobel are also out. Sabitzer and Schlotterbeck are suspended
Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman, Sané, Neuer, Guerreiro, Kane, Bouna Sarr, Mazraoui, Sacha Boey and Pavlovic are injured for the Bavarian team.
Dortmund: Meyer-Schade; Wolf, Sule, Ryerson, Maatsen; Can, Ozcan; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Laimer, De Ligt, Kim Min-Jae, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Müller, Gnabry, Musiala and Choupo Moting
Bayern Munich 4-1 BVB.
