Recently, a rumor surfaced that a compilation of Batman games from the Arkham series could be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

On some occasions and before the companies make any official announcement, it is revealed that certain games will reach various consoles. That would be the case batman arkham collection for switch.

A French online store, WTT, published on his website a page where this compilation appears. Just by its name you can guess that it brings the acclaimed and beloved games of Rocksteady Studios.

Batman Arkham Collection would be out in August

On the site it is mentioned that it will be available on August 31 of this year and with a price of 59.99 euros. That in America translates to 59.99 dollars, which in Mexico is about 1,399 pesos, more or less.

How believable can this leak be? Those who know about the subject say that it is not the first time that WTT leak something ahead of time. apparently revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for switch and many did not believe it.

But time proved him right. If it really is a compilation of the titles of Rocksteady Studios should include the main fours. Between 2009 and 2015 they were published Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins Y Batman: Arkham Knight.

All of them had a very good reception both by critics and by the players themselves. Nor should it be very complicated to adapt them to the system of Nintendo.

Warner Bros. must confirm this information

Especially since the first three come from Xbox 360 Y PS3. Two were even adapted for Wii Uso the switch shouldn’t be a big problem. Only the last of the titles mentioned above, Arkham Knightwas developed with the PS4 Y Xbox One.

That would be a somewhat more complicated game to adapt to the console. It all depends on how far the team in charge wants to go, which might not be Rocksteady Studios.

In general, and when it comes to adaptations, this work is left to another studio. Rocksteady Studios must be very busy with the game suicide squadwhich apparently will be out next year.

So batman arkham collection it could be the work of a company specializing in game adaptations. There are several that are dedicated to that. There is nothing left but to stay on the lookout and wait for everything to be officially confirmed.

Fountain.