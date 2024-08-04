by VALERIO BARRETTA

How quickly the prospects change in MotoGP. Two months ago, when Ducati made official the arrival of Marc Marquez in the official team of 2025, it was clear that the eight-time world champion had won the ballot against only Jorge Martin, while it had been known for days that Enea Bastianini would not be confirmed alongside Francesco Bagnaia. Since Ducati made its choice, however, it was Bastianini who has put the most points in the bag (75 against Martin’s 58 with the same bike and against Marquez’s 43 but with a more advanced bike), and now in the standings the Beast she moved to -49 from the top.

Dall’Igna’s words

Ducati General Manager Gigi From Ignawho in fact had the final say in choosing the 2025 team, has no regrets even in light of Bastianini’s one-two at Silverstone: “I am anyway extremely happy for Aeneas. Unfortunately we had to choose one pilot out of three and we chose a different pilot but all three would have deserved to wear the official’s clothes anyway.. It was, as I have always said, a very difficult choice both from a professional and sporting point of view, but also from a human point of view. In short, it is clear that I am here also to receive criticism and I accept it as it is right.“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

The Venetian engineer then spoke about the development of the GP24 and also of the GP25 that he will deliver to Bagnaia, Marquez and – according to what Davide Tardozzi let slip – to Fabio Di Giannantonio: “As always we try to work on the problems and I have to say that we did a good job. We have definitely improved the GP24 in the points where the GP23 was a bit weaker. It was seen here, but also on other tracks, so I have to say that the guys at home really did a great job“.

“Every year is a completely new book, so at the end of the year we will archive the 2024 book and we will have to open the 2025 one: it will depend a lot on how the various teams will work during the winter. We already have some ideas that we are developing, that we are putting into practicebut as always, you never know what the others will be able to do, what they have in the tube and are ready to shoot. We’ll think about next year, now I’m happy with the performances we have. I have to say that for a few years now we have been at really good levels and I hope to continue like this, I hope that the whole team works as it has done in past years“.