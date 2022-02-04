Basketball Seagulls won their regular season finals, the final standings still open

Seagulls could drop a third before the start of the sequel.

Korisliiga Helsinki Seagulls, which competes with Kouvola in the second place in the regular season, sought a fair away victory in Uusikaupunki, where it defeated the series jumbo Korihait 96–70.

Seagulls led the match and stretched the gap to a maximum of 31 points.

Lassi Nikkarinen rose by 16 points to be the most powerful player in the winners. Basket shark score Trey Zeigler reached the same reading.

Seagulls are now in 30 league points, two points ahead of Kouvoja. Kouvo has two matches less played.

Korisliiga defending the championship, Salon Vilpas took a stronger grip on the upper series when it defeated Bisons Loimaa 80-70 in his away game.

The victory did not yet seal Vilppa’s place in the top series, and the victory did not come easily. Second in the league standings, the Bisons tormented the champion for a long time. The game was exactly in the middle of the third period and a couple of minutes before the end, the Bisons only rose to a point.

“I am very happy, although it was not easy. We played a really good second quarter, but then came a shocking number of ball losses. Towards the end, we forced the Bisons into throws they didn’t want, ”said Vilppaa’s coach Sami Toiviainen.

Jeremiah Wood scored 19 points for Vilppa and Jonathan Galloway 13 points for Bisons.

Also KTP-Basket took a convincing victory when it defeated Lahti Basketball 103–77 in Kotka. Lahti won the first period, but KTP solved the game in the third period after taking it as high as 36-13.

Remu Raitanen and Urald King scored 20 points each for KTP. Chris Clarke scored 27 points for the guests.