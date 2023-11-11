Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz, represented in the basketball NBA, won away from the Memphis Grizzlies with a score of 127–121.

The Jazz broke a streak of four consecutive losses with their win.

Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Utah quarterback Jordan Clarkson reached the same score. However, Memphis scored the biggest points Desmond Banewho collected 37 points.

Utah has been able to win three of its ten games this season. The recent success is the club’s first away win this season.