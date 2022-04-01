Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s teammate repeated LeBron James’ tricky trick – Cleveland still lost

Cliusand’s Darius Garland didn’t reach 3,000 NBA points until he was 22 years old.

Basketball In the NBA Lauri Markkasen represented by the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for a loss for the second night in a row.

Cleveland, who lost to his home arena in Dallas on Thursday night, faced the Atlanta Hawks this time around. The match ended with a Hawks home win of 131-107.

Markkanen only scored eight points. The Finn sank one three-point throw, but failed in three attempts. Markkanen, who had been on the field for less than 20 minutes, grabbed four rebounds.

Cavaliersin star player Darius Garland scored 18 points in the match, well below the average score of 25.7 in previous games.

However, Garland made a club history of the match as the points elevated him to fourth Cavaliers player to score 3,000 points before his 23rd birthday. Among other things, a basketball legend has succeeded in the same trick LeBron James.

In the eyes of both the Cavaliers and the Hawks, there’s a place in the spring playoffs. The Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Hawks, meanwhile, hold the Eastern Conference in place of ten.

The top eight teams from each conference will be entered into the playoffs.