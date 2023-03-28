Basketball | Lauri Markkanen returned to the field after a hand injury and was the most efficient of his team

Lauri Markkanen finished with 25 points. Utah suffered its fourth straight loss

Lauri Markkanen returned to the floor, but the Utah Jazz lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 103-117 in the NBA basketball league. The loss was the fourth in a row for Utah.

Markkanen was on the sidelines for the previous two matches due to a left hand contusion.

Markkanen was the most efficient player of his team by throwing 25 points. However, the Finn’s shooting accuracy still had room for improvement, as only two out of ten three-point shooting attempts ended up in the basket. Of the two-point shooting attempts, the Finn sank half, or six, into the basket. He sank 11 of his 12 free throws.

In addition, Markkanen collected nine rebounds and gave two assists.

Phoenix’s most efficient player had scored 24 points Devin Booker.

of Utah in terms of playoff dreams, the loss was a bad blow. Utah still has seven games left in the regular season.

The team’s next match is early Thursday morning Finnish time away from home against the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio is last in the Western Conference and has lost its chance for the playoffs.