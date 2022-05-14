Basketball Awak Kuier has gained more playing time in the second WNBA season of his career

Dallas Wings took their opening win of the season.

Finland women’s basketball team national center Awak Kuier and his club Dallas Wings took their opening victories in the WNBA Basketball League this season as a away trip to Washington brought a 94-86 success as a guest of local Mystics.

The match was the second season for Wings. It lost its first game last weekend while playing at home against Atlanta.

Dallas was already 15 points behind Mystics, who won their first game of the season in the second quarter of the match.

In the match 27 points scored Arike Ogunbowale however, picked up Wings for the game with his great throw-in, and eventually Dallas marched to a tasty away win.

Kuier played 16 minutes and scored two points, took two rebounds and blocked one throw.

The Finn, who played only nine minutes per match last season, has played a total of 36 minutes in two games this season, which means that the role is growing.