His Excellency President Bashar al-Assad, President of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, received His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Damascus, within the framework of his working visit to Syria.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed to His Excellency the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic and its people for further stability, progress and prosperity.

For his part, President Bashar Al-Assad conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his wishes to the UAE for further prosperity, development and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Syria and ways to enhance and develop them through joint cooperation at all levels in order to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

During the meeting, a number of regional and international issues of common concern were discussed, including developments in Syria and the Middle East region.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the commitment and keenness of the UAE to support the efforts made to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that restores the security, stability and unity of brotherly Syria and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development, development and prosperity.

His Highness praised the last official visit of His Excellency to the UAE in March 2022 and his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, which came within the framework of the joint desire to continue brotherly consultation between the two countries to discuss bilateral relations and coordinate positions on various issues. of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, HE Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Trade Affairs, and HE Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.