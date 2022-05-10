Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Prime Minister of the Libyan government, designated by the House of Representatives, Fathi Bashagha, launched an initiative aimed at expanding the scope of communication and participation with everyone, as well as consensus around the values ​​leading to the elections.

This came in a speech delivered by Bashagha after the second meeting of the government, which was held yesterday, in the eastern city of Derna, in which he indicated that the initiative stems from the framework of comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation, and targets all political, social and military currents, stressing the government’s initiation to hold contacts with these currents in particular. In order to establish a solid civilian life.

Bashagha addressed the objectives of his initiative, which comes at the forefront of which is preserving Libyan sovereignty, preventing foreign interference in all its forms and from all parties, achieving the aspirations of the Libyan people in holding elections, in addition to not resorting to violence and preventing any confrontations in all its forms, respecting Libyan legitimacy and what resulted from legislative bodies. of laws and procedures, pardon, reconciliation and burying the past, with a commitment not to commit any transgressions in the future.

The initiative’s objectives also include “building security and civil institutions and proper construction according to international standards, and full cooperation by all in curbing corruption, stopping the waste of public money to revive the national economy, and improving services for Libyans.

Bashagha affirmed his government’s desire to communicate with all currents, parties, political blocs and civil society organizations, and to expand the base of dialogue with notables, wise men, and those with distinctive roles in reconciliation and conflict resolution.

Bashagha addressed part of his speech to the militants and members of the security and military battalions, saying: “Our government recognizes that the revolutionaries and many military forces have had the credit and the final word in resisting tyranny and the war on terrorism, and considers that these efforts must continue and focus on efforts to restore and rebuild the state, and from Here the government is keen to open discussions and dialogues with the leaders of the military formations to bridge the gap with each other, dispel fears and clarify its program for others.”

Bashagha called on the House of Representatives, the Supreme Council of State, the Presidential Council and the military and security institutions to work with his government to return the displaced and displaced to their areas. He also called on everyone to communicate with his government and participate with it in the efforts of national reconciliation, and to consolidate security and political and societal stability in Libya within the framework of the principles of the government’s initiative.

Bashagha reiterated his government’s keenness not to use violence and threaten it to take over its duties and its headquarters in the capital.

It is noteworthy that the Bashagha government was unable to enter the capital because of the unity government’s clinging to power, and its head, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, refused to hand over his duties until after the elections.